Associated Press

Rasul Douglas was living the life of an NFL journeyman just a few weeks ago, bouncing between camps and practice squads in a frustrating process that is football's version of purgatory. Finally, the Green Bay Packers liked what they saw. Douglas corralled an interception with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter that helped the Packers knock off the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals 24-21 in a thriller that featured two of the NFL's top quarterbacks.