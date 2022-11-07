Kliff Kingsbury reacts to Cardinals' loss vs. Seahawks in Week 9

Field Level Media

WACO, Texas (AP) Adam Flagler scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures for fifth-ranked Baylor, which overwhelmed Mississippi Valley State 117-53 Monday as the Bears opened their 20th season with coach Scott Drew. Flagler, a preseason All-Big 12 pick who also was the Bears' leading scorer last season, also had eight assists and one of his four 3-pointers started a 24-0 run midway through the first half. Langston Love, making his Baylor debut after missing last season with a torn ACL, five-star freshman guard Keyonte George, and West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges each had 13 points.