Kliff Kingsbury raves about Jarrett Stidham, confirms Patriots' belief in QB

The New England Patriots aren't on an island in thinking Jarrett Stidham can be a legitimate NFL quarterback.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury nearly coached Stidham in college, as Stidham was committed to Texas Tech (where Kingsbury coached from 2013 to 2018) before heading to Baylor instead. (He later transferred to Auburn after his freshman year.)

As such, Kingsbury saw potential in Stidham when the QB was a teenager.

"I recruited Jarrett Stidham to Texas Tech," Kingsbury recently told WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria." "He was committed to me for about a year, and so I've always had a high regard of him as a player and as a person.

Kingsbury also appeared to confirm reports that the Patriots view Stidham as their starting quarterback with Brian Hoyer as his backup and aren't interested in adding another high-profile QB to fill Tom Brady's shoes.

"I know they're very high on him up there in New England," Kingsbury said. " ... It's going to be hard to replace the greatest of all time, but (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) and those guys up there do a phenomenal job of developing QBs and if they feel confident in him, I feel confident in what they have going on. I'm excited to watch him play."

The Cardinals are set visit New England in Week 12 this season, so Kingsbury will get to see Stidham in person. And Kingsbury has a very positive scouting report of the young quarterback he first saw as a teenager.

"Tremendous thrower of the football. Really comes out clean," Kingsbury said. "I remember watching him when he was 16 years old and the ball jumped out of his hand at that age. Very accurate."

"He has a cool, calm confidence about himself. Doesn't try too hard around the guys. They like that, they like being around him, they gravitate towards him. And that always struck me, just kind of how he carries himself."

That's high praise from a coach who worked with Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech and now has 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray under center.

