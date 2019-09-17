Kliff Kingsbury preaches patience with Kyler Murray

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury says it may take a full year to see Kyler Murray develop into the kind of quarterback the Cardinals wanted him to be when they chose him with the first pick in the draft.

“Next season,” Kingsbury said, via the Arizona Republic. “I think this year as a rookie quarterback — I didn’t ever start in the NFL, but I’ve talked to enough guys that say every one of those reps is so valuable as they grow up and how much the game slows down going into Year 2 as the guy and all the offseason preparation and reps that come with it. We’re going to continue to grow and do the best we can throughout the season. The entire 16-game [season] is going to be one big learning experience for him, and we all know that.”

The Cardinals are 0-1-1 and Murray has had his ups and downs, engineering an impressive comeback to earn a tie in Week One, but also misfiring on too many passes. Kingsbury mostly wants to see progress from Murray.

“There’s no question, you want to win, and he’s doing everything in his power, and I’m doing everything in my power to get it done,” Kingsbury said. “We’re also going to be very patient in our approach with him, and if he makes a mistake, we’re going to learn from it and get better and try not to make it again. He knows that’s the plan.”

The Cardinals have big plans for Murray, and expect him to be a lot better down the road.