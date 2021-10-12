Kliff Kingsbury praises cornerbacks for play against 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals did not have their two top cornerbacks on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson both missed the game with rib injuries.

That meant the Cardinals had to test their depth with Robert Alford playing nearly every snap along with Antonio Hamilton and Jace Whittaker.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury heaped praise on the group both after the game and again on Monday when he spoke to reporters.

“(I) was really, really proud of Jace Whittaker, Antonio Hamilton and even Rob Alford, who’s not a young guy, but has been a veteran with the most action he’s seen in over two years,” he said. “Those guys competed their tails off and really helped us win that football game. You can’t say enough good things about them being ready to roll and prepared when their opportunity arose.”

The Cardinals have not yet allowed a 100-yard receiver this season. They held 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, who was leading the NFL in receiving yards, to only 58, and they did it with a 2020 undrafted rookie, a guy they signed off the streets a few weeks ago and someone who had not played a game in two seasons.

Against the Cleveland Browns this week, ideally the Cardinals can have back both Murphy and Wilson, or at least one of the two.

However, if not, then they will rely on these three scrappy competitors against in Week 6.

