Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury raised a few eyebrows after last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs when he said his team needed to practice better.

Apparently, the club received the message and got it done.

“Much more focused and intentional,” Kingsbury said of the week’s practices, via Kevin Parrish Jr. of the team’s website. “I think our guys understand how far we have to go in a short time to be competitive. I felt like they were focused and had a good week.”

Whatever the Cardinals’ practice habits are, they stem from the head coach, as it’s Kingsbury’s job to set the tone inside the facility and on the field.

After Arizona laid an egg in the season-opening 44-21 loss to Kansas City, we’ll see if the club will look better prepared for another AFC West opponent in the Raiders on Sunday.

Kliff Kingsbury: Practice was “much more focused and intentional” this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk