Kliff Kingsbury will not be Oklahoma offensive coordinator; Sooners find replacements for Jeff Lebby

Kliff Kingsbury was never the favorite for the open offensive coordinator position at the University of Oklahoma, but his name did come up over the weekend. Now we can put to rest the idea that he will go from USC to Oklahoma, known around here as the “inverted Lincoln Riley.”

Sooners Wire has more on the men who will replace OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who took the open head coaching job at Mississippi State a few days ago:

“According to a report from SoonerScoop, the Sooners have named Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley co-offensive coordinators. Littrell and Finley take the reins of one of the best offenses in college football with some of the best young skill talent in the nation.

“Littrell has long been considered the favorite for the job after joining the Sooners as an offensive analyst. Finley, the Sooners tight ends coach, has a growing reputation inside the program as an offensive mind. The two now set out to forge Oklahoma’s offensive identity in the wake of Lebby’s departure.”

Kingsbury could be in the mix for the open head coaching job at the University of Houston, but he is not the clear-cut favorite there, either.

