Kliff Kingsbury next NFL coach fired? Speculation swirls around Arizona Cardinals coach

Two NFL coaches have been so fired in the 2022 season: The Carolina Panthers' Matt Rhule and the Indianapolis Colts' Frank Reich.

Will the Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury be the next to lose his job?

Firing speculation around Kingsbury has run rampant since the Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks in NFL Week 9, 31-21, to fall to a disappointing 3-6 on the season.

The Cardinals are in last place in the NFC West. They are just 1-4 at home. Many fans are growing restless.

Could Arizona make a coaching change this season? Check out what NFL writers are saying about Kingsbury's future as the Cardinals coach.

Bookies.com: Kliff Kingsbury leads next NFL coach to be fired odds

The site lists Kingsbury at +225 to be the next NFL coach fired, ahead of the Houston Texans' Lovie Smith, who is at +350. Kingsbury's implied probability to be the next NFL coach out of a job? 30.8%.

Associated Press: Kliff Kingsbury on the hot seat in Arizona

It writes: "The Cardinals gave extensions to Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim and QB Kyler Murray last offseason, but someone may have to pay the price if they don't improve on their 3-6 record. Kingsbury's offense has looked stale and Murray has appeared outwardly frustrated with Kingsbury at times."

SB Nation: The Kliff Kingsbury era is ending with Cardinals

John W. Buckley writes: "Looking at the schedule, we have three more games — Rams, Niners, Chargers — before the bye. Lose two or even three of those and that’d probably be the time to let him go and give the interim guy (Vance, right?) a couple weeks to acclimate. That seems to be the most likely time the team will make a move. But then I think back to that awful 2018 season under Steve Wilks. It was clear from the first month or so that he was in over his head, but the team let him play out the season, only offering Mike McCoy as a sacrificial lamb after that 45-10 lambasting by the Broncos. So maybe he lasts until the end of the season."

Kliff Kingsbury walks the sidelines as the Arizona Cardinals play the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.

Sports Illustrated: Will Kliff Kingsbury be next NFL coach fired?

Donnie Druin writes: "It's nearly time to start thinking about the future in Arizona, and the Cardinals need to truly ask themselves if Kingsbury is going to be the guy to ensure the train gets back on the right track."

Sportsnaut: Kliff Kingsbury's shtick wearing thin in Arizona

Vincent Frank writes: "Gross. That’s the best way to describe how Arizona has performed down the stretch during Kingsbury’s pedestrian tenure in the desert. The Cards are 7-15 in December and January under the head coach. Last season saw Arizona lose six of its final 10 games after starting the campaign with a 7-0 mark. It’s led to some rivals questioning Kingsbury as a head coach in the pros."

Pro Football Network: Kliff Kingsbury is flailing, and failing, with Cardinals

Adam H. Beasley writes: "27-29-1 and no playoff wins in four years is bad. 4-11 in his last 15 games is worse."

TWSN.com: It's time for the Cardinals to cut ties with Kliff Kingsbury

Curtiss Brown writes: "The last coach that was fired after receiving a contract extension was Jeff Fisher who was coaching the Los Angeles Rams in 2016. Kliff Kingsbury could potentially be the second coach that will suffer the same fate if the Cardinals do not turn it around. Kingsbury could be gone either way, even if it isn’t by the end of the season. It’s time for Arizona to end the Kliff Kingsbury experiment before it’s too late."

Bleacher Report: Kliff Kingsbury will be fired before end of season

Alex Ballentine writes: "If the Cardinals only win one of those four going into their Week 13 bye week they would be 4-8 and 3-9 is on the table. Ownership can't stand idly by if that's the case."

Associated Press: Will Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury?

David Brandt writes: "Now the attention turns squarely to fourth-year coach Kliff Kingsbury. If he can't get things turned around before the end of the year, it's fair to wonder if he'll get to stay in the desert for a fifth season. Kingsbury was as calm and collected as ever Monday, even though the Cardinals (3-6) have lost four of their last five games. They fell to the Seahawks 31-21 on Sunday, losing at home for the eighth time in nine games."

Yardbarker: Kliff Kingsbury's seat with Cardinals getting hotter

Christopher Denson writes: "The question may start to evolve simply into how much longer Arizona will keep Kingsbury versus if they would let him go this season. At one point, Kingsbury was willing to relinquish his play-calling duties, which hasn’t transpired yet. Make no mistake, Kingsbury isn’t the sole reason for the Cards demise thus far. But if the front office wanted to weed out the more worrisome issues, he’s at the top of the list."

