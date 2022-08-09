Kliff Kingsbury names standouts from Red & White Practice

The Arizona Cardinals returned to the practice field on Monday for the first time since the Red & White Practice Saturday afternoon. With an off day on Sunday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke to reporters for the first time since the practice.

He was asked about what players stood out with the crowd of approximately 18,000 fans.

Some of the names will surprise you and others should be expected.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





QB Trace McSorley

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

McSorley was the No. 1 quarterback on Saturday with both Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy sitting out.

“I really liked how Trace performed,” Kingsbury said Monday before practice. “I thought, every opportunity he gets, he looks like he knows the system, plays with confidence, steps up, makes plays.”

He noted the athleticism McSorley has, who ran a 4.57-second 40 coming out of Penn State for the draft.

QB Jarrett Guarantano

“Jarret, for not getting a bunch of reps, I thought he made some good decisions and handled the operation well,” Kingsbury said.

Guarantano had a turnover but Kingsbury liked how Guarantano ran things.

Running back Keaontay Ingram

Ingram, a sixth-round rookie, has a battle make the roster because of the quality of the competition in the running back room.

“I thought (he) did a nice job when he had his opportunities to either run it (or) catch it,” Kingsbury said. “He’s a big, physical back and has played in similar systems, so that was good to see.”

Ingram has stood out in limited reps when I have watched practice. He will be a player who could stand out in preseason games.

J.J. Watt

Watt didn’t get a lot of reps but stood out near the goalline.

“I thought J.J. looked great. He made some big plays there on the goalline.”

DL Zach Allen

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

“Zach Allen’s come a long way and they (he and Watt) seem to be very disruptive out there.

Story continues

1

1

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire