Kliff Kingsbury, in line to become Raiders’ offensive coordinator, changes his mind

Kliff Kingsbury will not be the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive coordinator after all. Reports had emerged earlier this week that everything was just about set between the two parties. Saturday, however, Kingsbury basically opted out, as Raiders Wire has noted. It’s a notable change of mind for a man who has changed his mind before.

We all remember, in 2018, that Kingsbury had agreed to become USC offensive coordinator under Clay Helton. However, he never coached a down for the Trojans six years ago. He took the open head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals.

Does this late switch mean that Kingsbury is about to agree to become the offensive coordinator for another NFL team, or that he might wait for a college job? Keep in mind that UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is not happy with his situation in Westwood. He might want an NFL escape hatch. Kingsbury going to the Raiders had seemingly closed the door for Kelly, who had interviewed with the Raiders multiple times. Maybe now Kelly can get the Raider job and create an open spot at UCLA as the Bruins head for the Big Ten.

A twist in Las Vegas: Kliff Kingsbury has withdrawn himself from consideration for the offensive coordinator job of the Raiders, per his agent @ErikBurkhardt. pic.twitter.com/IKmSPT7PaM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire