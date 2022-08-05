Kliff Kingsbury let Kyler Murray call plays in practice to teach him 'this s*** ain't easy'

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury wants quarterback Kyler Murray to understand one thing about calling plays: "This s*** ain't easy."

Kingsbury gave Murray a chance to call plays in practice and gave an evaluation of Murray as a play-caller. The verdict: Kingsbury wouldn't want to play for Murray.

Murray sometimes kept talking on the radio right up until the QBs threw, Kingsbury said. "I would not want to play for Kyler Murray if I was a quarterback and he was the coach," Kingsbury quipped. https://t.co/7aPpU3qiez — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 4, 2022

As Kingsbury explained, he let Murray call plays for the backup quarterbacks Saturday. Kingsbury made the decision so Murray could experience what it was like to call plays during a game. Kingsbury then joked he wouldn't want to play for Murray, because Murray kept talking to the quarterbacks right up until they threw the ball.

Those quotes can be read maliciously, but Kingsbury was smiling and joking while relaying his thoughts, according to Cardinals writer Darren Urban. Kingsbury said Murray did a good job, but that he probably wouldn't call plays again during practice.

Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury facing critical season together

It's important Kingsbury and Murray get on the same page before the 2022 NFL season. Both men are facing a critical season together. Though Murray signed a mega-deal with the Cardinals, he's facing pressure to deliver after another second-half fade and a disappointing playoff performance.

Kingsbury also bears some responsibility in the team's second-half struggles. The Cardinals opened the 2021 NFL season 7-0 before going 4-6 the rest of the way. Another poor showing late in the season, or in the playoffs, could push Kingsbury out of a job.

The team should be tested immediately. The Cardinals open the season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Arizona also plays in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL and will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Those aren't must-win games, but could provide insight into whether Murray and the Cardinals will take a step forward in 2022.