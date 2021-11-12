Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins will be game-time decisions

Quarterback Kyler Murray returned to practice for the Cardinals on Friday, but no call will be made about his return to the lineup against the Panthers at this point.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury called Murray a game-time decision and said he wants to see how the quarterback’s ankle does after the return to practice before making a decision. Murray did not play against the 49ers last Sunday and Colt McCoy was able to pilot the Cardinals to a win in his absence.

While Murray was able to return to practice, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remained out with a hamstring injury. Hopkins did not practice at all last week either and joined Murray on the inactive list against the 49ers.

Kingsbury said Hopkins will also be a game-time decision. Wide receiver Rondale Moore (neck, concussion) may also miss the game, but Kingsbury said safety Budda Baker (concussion, knee) should be good to go.

