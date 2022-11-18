After he missed last week’s game against the Rams, Kyler Murray may be available for Monday’s matchup with the 49ers in Mexico City.

Via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray is “progressing” with his hamstring injury and has “come a long way.” Kingsbury added the quarterback will be a game-time decision once again in Week 11.

Colt McCoy started last week’s game in Murray’s stead and finished 26-of-37 passing for 238 yards with a touchdown. While McCoy is also dealing with a knee issue, he would be in line to start if Murray is unable to play.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s website, Kingsbury also said the team is working through a maintenance program for receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ hamstring. So, the receiver may be OK to play Monday.

Arizona’s full injury report with game statuses will be released on Saturday.

Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray has “come a long way” with hamstring injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk