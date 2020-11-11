Kliff Kingsbury hopeful of return of Devon Kennard, Byron Murphy from COVID list

The Arizona Cardinals lost two of their key defensive contributors last week when outside linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy tested positive for the coronavirus, leading them to being placed on the COVID-19 reserve. They did not play on Sunday in the team’s 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

It appears they are set to return to practice and to be removed from the COVID list, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“As of last night, they were trending that way,” Kingsbury said Wednesday morning. “I’m hopeful that everything will be finalized this morning and we can get them back out there.”

The Cardinals missed both players on Sunday. The cornerback depth was tested in particular, as Dre Kirkpatrick was also out with an injury. With the Buffalo Bills coming to town next with a very talented trio of receivers in Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley, hopefully Murphy is fine and able to play this Sunday.

List

Studs and duds for the Cardinals in their 34-31 Week 9 loss to the Dolphins

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



