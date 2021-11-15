Kliff Kingsbury: It’s going to be close whether Kyler Murray plays this week

Kyler Murray has missed the last two games with a sprained ankle, but there’s a chance he could return for the Week 11 contest against Seattle.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury reiterated that the Cardinals will be careful with Murray, especially because the club has a bye in Week 12. Still, via Darren Urban of the team’s website, Kingsbury said “it’s going to be close” for Murray this week.

Murray suffered the ankle injury at the end of Arizona’s Thursday loss to Green Bay back in Week Eight.

Colt McCoy has started the last two games for the Cardinals. While he suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday’s loss to Carolina, Kingsbury said McCoy will hopefully be available to play against Seattle if needed. McCoy beat San Francisco in Week Nine, completing 22-of-26 passes for 249 yards with a touchdown. But he was 11-of-20 for 107 yards with an interception on Sunday.

Third quarterback Chris Streveler had to play 22 offensive snaps on Sunday, completing 6-of-9 passes for 36 yards. He also rushed twice for four yards and fumbled once.

An MVP candidate, Murray leads the league with a 72.7 percent completion rate. He’s thrown for 2,276 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns this season.

