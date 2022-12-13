Kliff Kingsbury gives update on Kyler Murray's injury after Week 14 loss vs. Patriots
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gives an update on quarterback Kyler Murray's injury after Week 14 loss vs. the New England Patriots.
Cardinals quarterback went down in a heap with what appeared to be a non-contact injury during Monday night's loss to the Patriots.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field Monday night after suffering what appeared to be a serious knee injury
It looked bad when it happened. All indications are that it is bad. Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports that, although Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will have an MRI to confirm the extent of his knee injury on Tuesday, there’s “little doubt” that he suffered a torn ACL early in Monday night’s loss to the Patriots. [more]
