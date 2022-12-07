Kliff Kingsbury gives injury updates to start Patriots week

After their week off for the bye, the Arizona Cardinals were back at work. Coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke to the media Tuesday and gave updates to the injury situation to a number of players.

Some players could be coming back this week. Others are more likely the week after.

OL Will Hernandez and Rodney Hudson

Both Hudson and Hernandez are on injured reserve. Their return is soon but not this week.

“I don’t think either will be back this week. Next week, possibly,” he said. “I’d say that’s the soonest that either one could be back.”

The fact of the matter is neither is even eligible to come back this week. Players must remain on injured reserve for four games, not four weeks. They have both been on for three games.

They will be eligible to return next week. Whether they do is another story.

WR Greg Dortch, Rondale Moore

Both Dortch and Moore missed the game against the Chargers, Dortch with a thumb injury and Moore with a groin injury.

Dortch seems to have the best shot at returning.

“I’m hopeful that at least one of those guys will be ready,” Kingsbury said. “Dortch has made big strides, so I think he’ll have a chance to go.”

Cornerback Byron Murphy

Murphy has been out with a back injury. He has a chance to return this week. Kingsbury would not commit to it, though.

“I’d say he’s day-to-day,” he said. “I talked to him today and he said he’s feeling better. I don’t know if he’ll make it in time for the game, but he’s definitely improved.”

