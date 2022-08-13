Kliff Kingsbury defends 'swaggy' Kyle Shanahan over bizarre NFL hat rules

Cardinals coach defends Shanahan over strange 'Shanahat' ban originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A movement has begun for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and his famous “Shanahat” after he openly discussed his “beef” with the NFL over a peculiar rule that impacts what he can wear on the sideline.

But Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury made it very clear that he has Shanahan’s back.

“I’ve got to voice my support for Kyle Shanahan’s hat,” Kingsbury told reporters after Arizona’s 36-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. “I have seen that they are trying to make him change. I just want to say let my guy live! He’s been one of the most swaggy coaches for his entire career on the sideline.”

The fiasco began on Wednesday when Shanahan, known for wearing a flat-bim red hat on the sideline, was asked if he plans on wearing the famous hat this season on KNBR’s “Murph & Mac”.

But it was understandably a sensitive subject for Shanahan.

"I have such beef with them right now," Shanahan said. "It's a tough issue going on. They won't let me pick out my own [hat]. They won't let me wear any one that's from a [previous] year, so I can't wear like an older one. I've got to wear the new ones that they give this year.”

But neither Kingsbury nor Shanahan seem to be a fan of this year’s hat collection.

“I'm not sure if you’ve seen the camouflage pattern they offered to us but it’s not doing it,” Kingsbury said. “If you are in a deer blind in New Braunfels, Texas, you can pull it off. But not on the sideline.

“So Kyle, I got you, buddy.”

Shanahan hasn’t always worn a hat on the sideline, but that changed during the 2019-20 season when the 49ers, yes, went to Super Bowl LIV. And with all the success pouring in for the 49ers that season, the 49ers Faithful was absolutely loving it. That’s when “Shanahat” was adopted.

But now, per league rules, coaches can’t wear a hat from a previous year, which means the era of the fan-favorite head covering has come to an end.

"I've got to wear the new ones that they give this year and unfortunately, there's none I like wearing," Shanahan said. "Hopefully, we can figure it out or wait until Salute to Service ... It's just deals. I don't want to go too hard and get fined or anything but trust me, I'm upset about it."

