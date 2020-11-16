The Cardinals are short on healthy defensive linemen heading into Thursday’s game against the Seahawks.

Defensive tackle Corey Peters hurt his knee in Sunday’s game against the Bills and would not have practiced if the team had practiced on Monday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t have specifics on Peters’ injury, but it doesn’t seem like he’ll be available this week.

“It didn’t look good last night with Corey and it hasn’t sounded good from what I’ve gathered,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website.

Peters started every game this season and has 15 tackles, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and two sacks.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was also listed as a non-participant on Monday. A hamstring injury kept him out of Sunday’s dramatic win over the Bills. Angelo Blackson, Josh Mauro, and Trevon Coley are the only other defensive linemen on the 53-man roster.

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (calf), tight end Darrell Daniels (ankle), wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (not injury related), offensive lineman Justin Murray (hand), linebacker Haason Reddick (neck), safety Jalen Thompson (shoulder), safety Charles Washington (groin), and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) were also estimated to be out of practice.

Safety Budda Baker (groin, ankle), running back Kenyan Drake (ankle), and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring) would have been limited participants.

Kliff Kingsbury: Corey Peters knee injury “didn’t look good” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk