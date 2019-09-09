Kliff Kingsbury called “three quarters of the worst offense I’ve ever seen”

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is the first to admit that his first NFL game plan left a lot to be desired.

Kingsbury, whose offense could get absolutely nothing going early on in today’s game against the Lions, said after the game that he got “too cute” with the play calling and deserved the blame for the Cardinals falling behind 24-6.

“Three quarters of the worst offense I’ve ever seen, and it was my fault,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ website.

But Kingsbury praised quarterback Kyler Murray, who led a fourth-quarter comeback that forced overtime, and then led another drive in overtime that resulted in a field goal. In the end, it wasn’t quite enough, as the Cardinals and Lions tied 27-27. Still, we saw a glimpse in the fourth quarter of what a Kingsbury-Murray offense might look like. And what it looked like was a lot of fun — unless you’re a defense trying to stop it.