Kliff Kingsbury: Budda Baker was everywhere on Monday night

Before the Cardinals played the Jets in Week Five, Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim shared his opinion that the team’s star players had not played like it.

One imagines that Keim would have no such complaints about the way safety Budda Baker played against the Cowboys on Monday night. The Cardinals signed Baker to a four-year, $59 million contract extension before the season and his performance in Dallas showed why they were willing to make that investment.

Baker had seven tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and an interception in the 38-10 victory. He corralled the interception despite playing with a cast on his injured right thumb and the overall outing earned him praise from head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the win was in the books.

“He is everywhere,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website. “You watch the game, and ’32’ shows up in every situation, all night. Such a tremendous player.”

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said Baker showed why he “is worth every penny” that the Cardinals are paying him and his play is all the more valuable now that Arizona will be without Chandler Jones for the rest of the year.

