Kliff Kingsbury: Bill Belichick should have Coach of the Year award named after him

Bill Belichick has three NFL Coach of the Year awards on his mantel. If the New England Patriots continue at their current pace, he'll likely add a fourth.

Belichick's biggest competition for this year's honor is Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, a draft pick of Belichick's back in 2003. The former Patriots backup QB has the Cardinals atop the NFC with the league's best record at 10-2.

Kingsbury was asked Thursday by the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman about being in the Coach of the Year conversation alongside Belichick. Rather than discuss his own candidacy, Kingsbury focused on the Canton-bound six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.

"Until he retires, I don't think anyone else should get the award," he told McManaman.

Kingsbury also suggested the Coach of the Year award be named after Belichick. A classy statement by the third-year coach, and one that makes perfect sense. Belichick will tie the legendary Don Shula for most Coach of the Year awards in NFL history with four if he wins it this season.

As of Thursday, PointsBet has Belichick and Kingsbury tied as the Coach of the Year frontrunners at +300 odds.