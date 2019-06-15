Kliff Kingsbury has admitted using fake accounts to monitor players at Texas Tech

Cardinals players should tread lightly with their thumbs.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury will be giving his pupils cell-phone breaks during meetings, and it’s also possible that Kingsbury will be finding a way to keep an eye on what they are doing.

As noted by Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, Kingsbury admitted in a 2016 podcast with former NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk that Kingsbury used fake accounts to monitor players’ online activities while at Texas Tech.

“We have fake accounts with cute girls that they add right now so we can see what’s going on, who’s tweeting what,” Kingsbury said. “Those are heavily monitored, for sure.”

Kingsbury learned that it’s not difficult to get a player to bite.

“Friend requests from cute girls are an automatic follow,” Kingsbury said.

Because the Kingsbury comments were discovered after the Cardinals ended their offseason program, Kingsbury has yet to be asked about the situation. When training camp convenes, there’s a good chance someone will ask him whether he’s doing now what he did then.