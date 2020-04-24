Kliff Kingsbury's Arizona home steals the show during the NFL Draft

The Arizona home of Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury drew rave reviews at the 2020 NFL Draft. (Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)

The NFL Draft went virtual Thursday night, and football fans were treated to an intimate look at the in-home war rooms of their teams’ coaches and general managers.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid kept things casual, while Cowboys owner Jerry Jones drew comparisons to a supervillain when he reportedly tuned in from his $250-million yacht. A bizarre scene unfolded in the home of Titans Coach Mike Vrabel, as the third-year man made calls sandwiched between his mullet-donning son and his friend dressed as Frozone from “The Incredibles.”

Much of the conversation, however, developed around the swanky Arizona home of Cardinals head Coach Kliff Kingsbury. The team’s official Twitter account sent out the flex, posting a photo of the 40-year-old posted with a pair of monitors in his modern living room with the caption “War Room 2.0”.

Kinsgbury dropped $4.45 million on the mansion last year — a few months after joining the Cardinals on a four-year deal, the Arizona Republic reported.

Spanning over an acre in Paradise Valley, the 7,000-square-foot home sits about 20 miles east of the team’s stadium in Glendale, Ariz. It boasts four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 7,000 square feet, as well as an entertainer’s backyard complete with a swimming pool, pool house and fire pit surrounded by patches of turf.

Star athletes, fans and analysts all had something to say.

I’m trying to have a crib like Kliff! 😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 24, 2020

Bro you see him? lol living like Scarface out there https://t.co/yrZvDvyHxA — DeAndre Washington (@dwa5hington) April 24, 2020

Coaching salaries affecting cap room pic.twitter.com/vHkHxDdrx5 — B Blank (@Bran_B20) April 24, 2020

Kliff is living like Gordon Bombay when Hendrix put him up in that Malibu house. #MightyDucks https://t.co/Cr7dvnyUXu — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 24, 2020

no, he did not acknowledge it pic.twitter.com/NWlqt5d3Ak — katherine fitzgerald 🌵 (@kfitz134) April 24, 2020

I would tell them to quickly cut them cameras off in my house once I see what Kliff Kingsbury is working with pic.twitter.com/4rZGwv8IRM — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 24, 2020

Are you an Andy Reid or a Kliff Kingsbury? pic.twitter.com/3nKkUDlDGk — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) April 24, 2020