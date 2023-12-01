Klete Keller, Olympic gold medalist, gets 36 months probation in Jan. 6 riot case

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller was sentenced to 36 months probation Friday for his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

A three-time Olympian who won five medals, Keller is among the most high-profile people to be sentenced in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, which has resulted in more than 1,000 criminal cases. Law enforcement officers were able to identify Keller on security footage thanks at least in part to the blue Team USA jacket that he wore when entering the Capitol.

Keller's sentencing comes more than two years after he reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding and pledged to cooperate with authorities in exchange for the dismissal of the six other charges that had been filed against him, which included civil disorder and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, among others.

Though Keller would have faced 21 to 27 months of imprisonment under sentencing guidelines, prosecutors requested that he be sentenced to just 10 months because of his yearslong cooperation and assistance with other cases. Keller had asked U.S. District Court judge Richard Leon to sentence him only to probation, which in the end Leon did.

"As a former member of the United States Olympic Swimming Team, my behavior set a terrible example for young people who looked up to me," Keller, 41, wrote in a letter to Leon prior to his sentencing hearing.

"I take full responsibility for my inexcusable actions. I will accept my punishment with humility and serve my sentence in peace."

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors credited Keller for his "genuine remorse" about unlawfully entering the Capitol. But they also argued that he still deserved jail time given the severity of the incident, and his initial attempts to obstruct his presence in the Jan. 6 riot: He admitted to prosecutors that he threw his Team USA jacket in the trash and smashed his cell phone with a hammer in the immediate aftermath of the insurrection.

"A former Olympian with an opportunity to see up close America’s ideals and represent its position in the world, Keller was in a unique position to know better," prosecutors wrote in the memo, while also asking that Keller's sentence include 36 months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.

A freestyle specialist, Keller swam for Team USA at three editions of the Summer Olympics, from 2000 to 2008. He won three individual medals − a silver and bronze at the 2000 Sydney Games, and another bronze in Athens in 2004 − as well as two relay golds. He swam the anchor leg on the 4x200m freestyle relay team that won gold in memorable fashion in 2004 − a team that also included Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte.

After retiring from swimming, Keller dealt with a string of personal hardships. He wrote in his pre-sentencing letter to Leon that he got divorced, lost a job and at one point spent 10 months sleeping in his car while building decks for a construction company. A subsequent child custody fight left him angry and coping with "a profound sense of injustice which I struggled to move past," he added.

Keller told prosecutors that he did not intend on entering the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when he attended a rally on the National Mall. But when he saw people lining up to enter the building, he joined in.

"I knew I shouldn’t be there," he wrote in his letter to Leon, "but it seemed like an act of civil disobedience."

According to prosecutors, Keller enter the Capitol through a door on the west terrace at 2:39 p.m., with his face concealed by sunglasses and a bandana and his cell phone in hand. He photographed and recorded the chaos, according to prosecutors, and started chants of "[Expletive] Nancy Pelosi!" and "[Expletive] Chuck Schumer!" At another point, he joined nearby rioters in singing the national anthem.

All told, Keller spent a little less than an hour inside the Capitol, according to security footage.

On a metro ride after leaving the riot, Keller later told prosecutors that a young boy saw his Team USA jacket and asked him for a picture. Keller said he immediately felt overwhelming shame and disappointment, knowing that "the moment that this young man and father [found] out what he did, their admiration for him would be shattered," according to Keller's pre-sentencing memo. He was charged a little more than a week later.

Zachary Deubler, an attorney for Keller, argued in the memo that his client did not deserve jail time because, among other reasons, he did not incite or participate in violence and spent less than an hour inside the Capitol.

Deubler cited eight other Jan. 6 cases in which defendants spent more time at the riot or displayed more harmful conduct and were sentenced only to probation. Keller's pre-sentencing memo also included letters from 12 colleagues and friends who vouched for Keller's character.

"It is devastating to know that my criminal acts on January 6, 2021, will forever overshadow my athletic accomplishments," Keller wrote in his pre-sentencing letter.

