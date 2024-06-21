Kleindienst joins Mönchengladbach from Heidenheim

Heidenheim's Tim Kleindienst (R) celebrates scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Heidenheim and SC Freiburg at the Voith-Arena. Heidenheim's top scorer Tim Kleindienst is joining Borussia Moenchengladbach after a successful debut season in the Bundesliga. Harry Langer/dpa

Heidenheim's top scorer Tim Kleindienst is joining Borussia Mönchengladbach after a successful debut season in the Bundesliga.

Kleindienst has exercised an exit clause in his contract and the 28-year-old has signed with Gladbach until 2028.

Both clubs announced on Friday that they had agreed not to disclose the transfer fee. According to media reports, it is estimated to be around €7 million ($7.5 million).

"It's a great opportunity for me personally," said Kleindienst, who scored 12 league goals for Heidenheim as the modest club stunned the Bundesliga by finishing in the Conference League spot.

They even finished six places above former European regulars Gladbach.