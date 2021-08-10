The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SRAC, QFIN and LOTZ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Class Period: October 7, 2020 - July 13, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

The SRAC lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Stable Road's acquistion target, Momentus's 2019 test of its key technology, a water plasma thruster, had failed to meet Momentus's own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success, and was conducted on a prototype that was not designed to generate commercially significant amounts of thrust; (b) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Momentus's Chief Executive Officer a national security threat, jeopardizing his continued leadership of Momentus and Momentus's launch schedule and business prospects; (c) consequently, the revenue projections and business and operational plans provided to investors regarding Momentus and the commercial viability and timeline of its products were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (d) Stable Road had failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and defendants had materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by Stable Road executives and its sponsor in connection with the merger.

Learn about your recoverable losses in SRAC: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/stable-road-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?id=18419&from=1

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Class Period: April 29, 2021 - July 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

Story continues

The complaint alleges 360 DigiTech, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in QFIN: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/360-digitech-inc-loss-submission-form?id=18419&from=1

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Class Period: December 30, 2020 - May 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021

During the class period, CarLotz, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a "logjam" resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell; (2) as a result, the Company's gross profit per unit would be negatively impacted; (3) to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz's inventory, the Company was offering aggressive pricing; (4) as a result, CarLotz's gross profit per unit forecast was likely inflated; (5) this Company's corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to the Company due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in LOTZ: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/carlotz-inc-loss-submission-form?id=18419&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/659187/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-SRAC-QFIN-and-LOTZ



