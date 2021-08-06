The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OCGN, QFIN and ATVI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Class Period: February 2, 2021 - June 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2021

The OCGN lawsuit alleges Ocugen, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the information submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was insufficient to support an Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA"), (ii) Ocugen would not file an EUA with the FDA, (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements, as well as Defendants' statements about Ocugen's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Class Period: April 29, 2021 - July 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

The QFIN lawsuit alleges that 360 DigiTech, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Class Period: August 4, 2016 - July 27, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021

Activision Blizzard, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Activision Blizzard discriminated against women and minority employees; (2) Activision Blizzard fostered a pervasive "frat boy" workplace culture that continues to thrive; (3) numerous complaints about unlawful harassment,

discrimination, and retaliation were made to human resources personnel and executives which went unaddressed; (4) the pervasive culture of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation would result in serious impairments to Activision Blizzard's operations; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was at greater risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny and enforcement, including that which would have a material adverse effect; (6) Activision Blizzard failed to inform shareholders that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing had been investigating Activision Blizzard for harassment and discrimination; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about Activision Blizzard's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

