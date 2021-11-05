Klay Thompson's story inspired Jordan Poole's bounce-back game

Klay's 14 3-pointer story inspired Poole's bounce-back game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole had been struggling for the Warriors heading into Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center, but the young guard snapped out of his funk in a big, scoring 31 points in Golden State's 114-92 win.

What led to Poole's bounce-back performance? A quick tale from Klay Thompson.

"I think Klay told me last game before he hit 14 threes in Chicago, he was shooting 15 percent or something like that," Poole said after the win. "And Klay is arguably one of the best shooters of all time. So you hear something like that from him, and Steph [Curry] gives you input. You obviously have to take that into consideration."

Always listen to Steph and Klay when you can.

With Thompson still working his way back from his torn Achilles, the Warriors need Poole to be a reliable secondary scoring option playmaker alongside Curry.

Poole opened the season with an impressive performance in the Warriors' win over the Los Angeles Lakers, but struggled with turnovers and a cold shooting stroke in the next five games.

Klay's story helped Poole snap out of his frigid spell, and the Warriors hope the hot hand is here to stay.

