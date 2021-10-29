Klay Thompson's return will be 'all-time great day,' Joe Lacob says

Lacob believes Klay's return will be 'all-time great day' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are counting down the days until Klay Thompson makes his long-awaited return to the court.

When he does return, Warriors owner Joe Lacob believes Klay's debut at Chase Center will be one of the greatest days in the history of the franchise.

Lacob joined NBC Sports Bay Area's "Warriors Pregame Live" crew where he talked about his admiration for Thompson, and how his return to the court will be a memorable one.

"He's sort of ... I don't want to say my favorite, but he's one of my absolute favorites and is for a lot of people," Lacob said. "He's just changed and grown so much as a person, which is the most exciting thing, not only as a player.

"Everybody loves Klay Thompson, man. Everybody loves Klay Thompson. And to get him back ... I cannot wait for the day he steps on this floor and plays again. It's going to be one of the all-time great days at Chase Center and in the history of Warriors basketball."

Thompson, who has missed the previous two seasons with ACL and Achilles injuries, has yet to play in a game at Chase Center. On Oct. 14, Stadium's Shams Charania reported that Thompson could be cleared for full practice at some point over the next month.

The Warriors reportedly were targeting a Christmas day return for Thompson back in August, but coach Steve Kerr also said the plan is for Thompson to make his return in a home game, and Golden State plays in Phoenix on Christmas.

Whenever he does return, it will probably go down in history as one of the most exciting days in Warriors' franchise history.