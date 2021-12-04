Klay Thompson's return 'good problem' for Warriors, Draymond Green says

Draymond explains 'good problem' of Klay's Warriors return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Klay Thompson inevitably makes his triumphant return to the Warriors lineup, Golden State will be in a bit of a bind.

And that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Thompson could return in a matter of weeks, which would likely force the Warriors to move third-year guard and 2021-22 standout Jordan Poole to the bench.

The Warriors have yet to publicly announce their plans for Klay's return, but it's widely speculated that Poole will transition into a "Sixth Man" role. Draymond Green discussed the logistics of Klay's return on the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show."

"I don't have any more knowledge than what I think could possibly happen," Draymond said. "Does Jordan move to the sixth man? What I do know, is -- and I don't know this because someone's told me, I know this because I'm not an idiot -- whether Jordan's coming off the bench or starting, he's going to play 30 minutes a night. That's going to remain constant regardless."

Poole has been one of the Warriors' three best scorers this season and it would make sense that he would continue to see a number of minutes similar to that of a starter. The Warriors will need to figure out a new set of rotations, which is a good problem to have because it means that they will be getting deeper with Thompson's return.

"I think there's a lot that needs to happen," Green added. "I think coach [Steve] Kerr will tinker with the lineup some because you have to figure it out. You have to figure out what's best. And by the way, you may then figure out that our best lineup, you don't want to start the game with that lineup. There are so many things as a coach and directions you can go.

"But as I said ... that's a good problem to have. And when I say good problem to have as far as incorporating Klay back into the lineup, that's because one thing that we do have is depth. We've shown that throughout the course of this year. That changes the rotations. With Klay coming back, it's just naturally going to change the rotations. So when I say 'the problem' of incorporating him back into the lineup, by all means, don't ever think it's a bad problem."

Thompson reportedly is capable of playing 25-30 minutes right now if he had to. Fortunately for both sides, he and the Warriors aren't rushing his return to the court, giving him time to build up his conditioning over the next few weeks.

Whenever he does return, though, the Warriors -- who enter Friday's game a half game behind the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA -- will be even more of a force than they already are.

