Klay Thompson return has ex-Warriors teammate Kevin Durant 'excited’

Alex Didion
2 min read
KD knows Chase Center will be 'electric' for Klay's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If any NBA player can understand what Klay Thompson has gone through over the past two seasons recovering from multiple lower-body injuries, it is his former Warriors teammate and NBA star Kevin Durant. The two-time NBA Finals MVP spoke about how "excited" he is to see Klay return Sunday for the Warriors' game at Chase Center against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Durant's Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-119 in overtime on Sunday. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich also said some kind words about Klay during his press conference.

Thompson's last game was on June 13, 2019, 941 days from when he finally will return and make his long-awaited Chase Center debut.

You can see NBC Sports Bay Area's full coverage of Klay's return beginning with an extended edition of Warriors Pregame Live beginning at 4 p.m.

