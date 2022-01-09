Klay Thompson return has ex-Warriors teammate Kevin Durant 'excited’

KD knows Chase Center will be 'electric' for Klay's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If any NBA player can understand what Klay Thompson has gone through over the past two seasons recovering from multiple lower-body injuries, it is his former Warriors teammate and NBA star Kevin Durant. The two-time NBA Finals MVP spoke about how "excited" he is to see Klay return Sunday for the Warriors' game at Chase Center against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

KD on Klay: "I'm excited for him. I know it's a huge, huge day out there in the Bay Area. It's going to be electric in there today. Talking to Klay over the last couple years, you can just feel it through text messages how excited he is to get back on the floor." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 9, 2022

KD: "I know every basketball fan is going to be tuned in, so I'm looking forward to his return and a healthy rest of the season and the rest of his career as well. I'm glad he's back." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 9, 2022

Durant's Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-119 in overtime on Sunday. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich also said some kind words about Klay during his press conference.

Pop on Klay's return: "It's another big thrill for the fans. I don't mean just Golden State. The league is about players, it's about talent ... and him being one of the best shooters in the world, and also a hell of a defender, just adds to the aura of their team and to the NBA." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 9, 2022

Thompson's last game was on June 13, 2019, 941 days from when he finally will return and make his long-awaited Chase Center debut.

