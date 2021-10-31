Klay Thompson's Larry Bird Halloween costume is spectacular
If you dressed up as Larry Bird this Halloween, we have some news for you: Klay Thompson did it better.
The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter is nearing his NBA return after missing the previous two seasons with ACL and Achilles injuries. That means Thompson had a little free time to put together a creative Halloween costume -- and he didn't disappoint.
Here's Thompson decked out in a Larry Bird Boston Celtics uniform -- short shorts and all -- doing his best Larry Legend impersonation at the Warriors' practice facility Sunday:
"Larry Legend" Klay wishing everyone a Happy Halloween 🤣
[via @KlayThompson / IG] pic.twitter.com/fOiMcyA6aD
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2021
We're not sure how many takes that took, but Thompson clearly watched the tape to get Bird's mannerisms down.
(Since there's never a bad time to bring back Bird highlights, here's the Hall of Famer dropping 60 points on the Atlanta Hawks in 1985:)
It's fitting that Thompson paid tribute to Bird, who twice led the NBA in 3-pointers made in a season and was a prolific outside shooter for his era.
Thompson and Stephen Curry helped usher in the NBA's 3-point explosion in the mid-2010s, with Thompson making 200-plus deep balls in seven consecutive seasons. (Bird's career high for 3-pointers in a season: 90.)
Whether Thompson can rediscover his inner Bird after a two-year hiatus remains to be seen.