Klay Thompson's Larry Bird Halloween costume is spectacular

Klay Thompson does spectacular Larry Bird impersonation for Halloween originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you dressed up as Larry Bird this Halloween, we have some news for you: Klay Thompson did it better.

The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter is nearing his NBA return after missing the previous two seasons with ACL and Achilles injuries. That means Thompson had a little free time to put together a creative Halloween costume -- and he didn't disappoint.

Here's Thompson decked out in a Larry Bird Boston Celtics uniform -- short shorts and all -- doing his best Larry Legend impersonation at the Warriors' practice facility Sunday:

"Larry Legend" Klay wishing everyone a Happy Halloween 🤣



[via @KlayThompson / IG] pic.twitter.com/fOiMcyA6aD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2021

We're not sure how many takes that took, but Thompson clearly watched the tape to get Bird's mannerisms down.

(Since there's never a bad time to bring back Bird highlights, here's the Hall of Famer dropping 60 points on the Atlanta Hawks in 1985:)

It's fitting that Thompson paid tribute to Bird, who twice led the NBA in 3-pointers made in a season and was a prolific outside shooter for his era.

Thompson and Stephen Curry helped usher in the NBA's 3-point explosion in the mid-2010s, with Thompson making 200-plus deep balls in seven consecutive seasons. (Bird's career high for 3-pointers in a season: 90.)

Whether Thompson can rediscover his inner Bird after a two-year hiatus remains to be seen.