Klay Thompson's hilariously awkward response to Warriors' Game 6 box score

Klay's hilariously awkward response to ugly shooting night originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson's shot was missing in Friday's Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Warriors star remained his usual awkward self after his team was eliminated from NBA playoff contention.

"Shoot," Thompson perfectly muttered to himself before speaking with reporters and after taking a look at the game's box score, which showed his undesirable shooting numbers.

With the Warriors facing a 3-2 deficit in the Western Conference semifinals, Thompson shot 3 of 19 from the field Friday at Crypto.com Arena in a game where Golden State desperately needed his shot to fall.

It was the culmination of a sub-par series for Thompson, who shot just 25 percent from the floor during the last four games of the conference semifinals, making 10 of 36 3-point attempts during that span.

That certainly wasn't the way Thompson wanted to end the 2022-23 NBA season, but he believes the Warriors will be back in the playoffs sooner rather than later.

"It stings real bad. It's going to sting all summer," Thompson told reporters after the Warriors' loss. "But first time in a long time that [Draymond Green], Steph [Curry] and I were healthy and not making the Finals, so it's rare to be off during this time of the year. But I can tell you we gave it everything we had ... I believe we have greatness in our future still."

Despite the postseason's outcome, Thompson and the rest of the Warriors all can hold their heads high after overcoming plenty of adversity to make it to the playoffs in the first place.

And Thompson was a major reason why, awkward expressions and all.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast