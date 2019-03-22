Klay Thompson's hilarious reaction to postgame question was classic Klay originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Klay Thompson thought he was going to have a short night at the podium following the Warriors' 112-89 win over the Indiana Pacers at Oracle Arena on Thursday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And while he was right, it wasn't as short as he would have liked.

The sharpshooting guard sat at the podium after scoring 18 points in the win and answered one question. After a few moments of silence, Thompson started to exit the podium when a reporter grabbed the mic and started asking him another question.

His reaction to having his exit stalled was priceless.

Klay thought he was done after one question 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0FwhkRvTRh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 22, 2019

Classic Klay.

[RELATED: What we learned from Warriors' win over Pacers]

Despite being disappointed about his slightly extended stay at the podium, Thompson gave a thoughtful answer on what it meant to see teammate Andrew Bogut get such a warm welcome back at Oracle.

Then, after a few more questions, Thompson finally got to leave the podium.