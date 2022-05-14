Klay Thompson's hilarious nickname for Kevon Looney after huge Game 6

Klay suggests hilarious nickname for Looney after historic game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The rest of the NBA knows the name Kevon Looney.

But in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Memphis Grizzlies were introduced to his alter ego.

Following the Warriors' series-clinching 110-96 win over Memphis at Chase Center on Friday night, Klay Thompson suggested a new nickname for the Warriors big man after his historic 22-rebound performance.

"Kevon Looajuwon"



Klay has a new nickname for Loon ðŸ’€ pic.twitter.com/gWlLApIZVl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 14, 2022

"Kevon [Looney] should go by 'Kevon Looajuwon' because he just really was a freak out there," Thompson told reporters after the game. "Guy has elastic arms he can stretch. But Draymond [Green] Steph [Curry], Andre [Iguodala] those guys see the game, they're playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. Draymond is like an extension of our coaching staff, and so is Steph, so it doesn't surprise me that they made that call and Loon delivered."

The nickname, of course, is in reference to NBA Hall of Famer and Houston Rockets 12-time All-Star Hakeem Olajuwon.

Thompson also referenced the move from Curry and Green, who played a role in Looney getting the start in Game 6.

Without Looney's rebounding efforts on Friday night, the Warriors likely would be heading back to Memphis for a winner-take-all Game 7. Instead, they will rest up and await the results of the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns series.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast