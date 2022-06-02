Klay Thompson's hilarious answer on initial knowledge of Warriors before draft

Klay hilariously recalls prior knowledge of Dubs as rookie originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Klay Thompson was selected No. 11 overall by the Warriors in the 2011 NBA Draft, he was joining a franchise with just one playoff appearance over its last 18 seasons.

Golden State had just wrapped up a 36-win campaign, an improvement of 10 games from Steph Curry’s rookie year in 2009-10.

Thompson, who grew up in Southern California as a Los Angeles Lakers fan, wasn't exactly a Warriors franchise historian on draft night, but he did know one thing.

“I knew they were a fun 2K team,” Thompson joked Wednesday at NBA Finals Media Day. “A lot of step-backs, a lot of high scoring.”

The one playoff appearance Golden State did make over that 18-year span stuck with Thompson.

"I remember watching the 'We Believe' team with [Stephen Jackson] and Matt [Barnes] and Baron [Davis]," he said of the Warriors' 2006-07 team. "They were a gritty team of guys who might have been outcasts to other organizations but created such a fun brand of basketball and did something only a few teams have ever done, upsetting a No. 1 seed."

Thompson knew what to expect from Dub Nation, even as a rookie.

"I remember how crazy the fans were during that run and how great Bay Area basketball fans were," he said. "I grew up in a Laker household, so we didn't have many Warrior games on. But I always knew that basketball was just a beloved sport in the Bay.

"That's obvious, just the amount of talent that has come out of this area: Antonio Davis, Bill Russell, [Jason Kidd], [Gary Payton], Damian Lillard. They have had so many players out of Oakland that for such a small city, you knew they live and breathe basketball up here."

Thompson has already etched his name as one of the greatest basketball players to grace the Bay Area. Bringing home a fourth championship by helping the Warriors defeat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals would only add to his legacy.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast