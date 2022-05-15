Klay Thompson's funny pregame run-in confirms intense Game 6 mode
Funny pregame moment confirms Game 6 Klay was locked in originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Nothing can get in the way of Klay Thompson morphing into Game 6 Klay.
Not even an unexpected obstacle during pregame warm-ups.
With Thompson trailing close behind, Steph Curry led the Warriors out of the locker room and onto the court for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals at Chase Center on Friday. But just as Thompson stepped foot on the hardwood, someone accidentally stepped in his way. The 6-foot-6 Thompson unintentionally sent him tumbling to the ground.
Jordan Poole, grinning the entire time, was right there to help the poor guy back up. Poole received a hearty pat on the back for his assistance before rejoining the Warriors on the other side of the court.
Klay Bruh ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/5vmlrjBsVz
— warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) May 15, 2022
Thankfully, the man who Thompson accidentally knocked over was OK, and everyone was able to find humor in the moment, including Warriors teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson.
This might be top 5 EVER https://t.co/8LHlBneJSG
— Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) May 15, 2022