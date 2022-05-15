Klay Thompson's funny pregame run-in confirms intense Game 6 mode

Funny pregame moment confirms Game 6 Klay was locked in originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nothing can get in the way of Klay Thompson morphing into Game 6 Klay.

Not even an unexpected obstacle during pregame warm-ups.

With Thompson trailing close behind, Steph Curry led the Warriors out of the locker room and onto the court for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals at Chase Center on Friday. But just as Thompson stepped foot on the hardwood, someone accidentally stepped in his way. The 6-foot-6 Thompson unintentionally sent him tumbling to the ground.

Jordan Poole, grinning the entire time, was right there to help the poor guy back up. Poole received a hearty pat on the back for his assistance before rejoining the Warriors on the other side of the court.

Thankfully, the man who Thompson accidentally knocked over was OK, and everyone was able to find humor in the moment, including Warriors teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson.

This might be top 5 EVER https://t.co/8LHlBneJSG — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) May 15, 2022

