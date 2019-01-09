Klay Thompson's four-dribble, 43-point game impressed LeBron James
Klay Thompson's four-dribble, 43-point game impressed LeBron James originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com
If Klay Thompson's four-dribble night caught your attention, you're not alone.
Lakers star LeBron James was so impressed by Thompson scoring 43 points on just four dribbles against the Knicks that he posted about it on his Instagram Story just before 9:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday morning.
LeBron 😍 Klay. pic.twitter.com/jRZ2eeBHxD
— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) January 9, 2019
Could LeBron's post be part of a recruiting campaign to get Thompson -- the LA native and soon-to-be free agent -- to join him in Los Angeles? Probably not, but everyone likes to be flattered, right?
Or, maybe it's just the face of the league praising an outstanding performance by a peer.
Either way, we agree with LeBron on one thing: Kids, take note of how Klay moves without the ball. It's an artform.