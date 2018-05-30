Klay Thompson's father provides update on potential extension with Warriors: 'Let's just say...'

Have Klay Thompson and the Warriors started to negotiate a contract extension?

About three weeks ago, Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported that the two sides originally discussed a deal while the team was in China back in October.

On Tuesday afternoon, Damon Bruce of 95.7 The Game asked Klay's father, Mychal, where things stand.

"Klay definitely wants to play his whole career in Golden State and the Bay Area -- there's no question about that," Mychal explained. "He loves it up there ... loves the fans.

"But let's just say that negotiations will probably continue in the summer of '19."

Innnnnnteresting.

Klay will make just under $19 million next season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in July 2019.

The four-time All Star's future will be a hot topic of conversation in a couple weeks.

For now, just enjoy the NBA Finals...

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller