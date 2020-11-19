Klay Thompson's father Mychal 'quite sober' about son's leg injury

Mychal Thompson 'quite sober' about Klay's lower leg injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you're looking for optimism about the severity of Klay Thompson's lower leg injury, you've come to the wrong place. Though there has been no confirmation about how serious the injury is, a person very close to Thompson didn't exactly cool fears down.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole reached out to Thompson's father, Mychal, and his response might indicate Golden State's star shooting guard could be out for an extended time.

Exchanged texts with Mychal Thompson. He did not shed any light on Klay's status but the tone of his reply was quite sober for Mychal. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) November 19, 2020

Shortly after Klay Thompson tore his ACL in the 2019 Finals, Mychal Thompson was upbeat. Said Klay would rehab and come back 'even better.' Typical Mychal. He was brief today, with no such optimism. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) November 19, 2020

.@MontePooleNBCS breaks down what he knows about Klay’s injury as of now pic.twitter.com/8fhi3fyzCK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 19, 2020

After everything Thompson has been through since tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, rehabbing his way to be ready for the start of the upcoming season, it makes complete sense why his father would be disheartened by an apparent setback.

Thompson is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury. We can only hope that his father's reaction doesn't align with the results.