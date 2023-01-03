Klay Thompson's classic reaction after dropping season-high 54 points

Klay's classic reaction after scoring season-high 54 points originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the Warriors missing a plethora of players in their 143-141 win double overtime win against Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, Klay Thompson left it all on the court to make sure Golden State came away with the win.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike on "Warriors Postgame Live," the Warriors star shared just how much energy he had left after the win.

"My tanks on "E" Bob. My tank is on E," an exhausted Thompson proclaimed to Fitzgerald and Azubuike. "Thank God for Kevon Looney, man. Oh my goodness, 'Looajuwon' strikes again."

Despite Thompson going off for a season-high 54 points -- his fourth career game with 50 or more points -- on 21-of-39 shooting, including 10-of-21 from 3-point land, the Warriors found themselves in danger of losing to the Hawks in double overtime.

ARE YOU KIDDING, KLAY!?!? pic.twitter.com/NgNevzIJGI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 3, 2023

However, after Thompson missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key with about 3.2 seconds left, Looney eventually tipped in the game-winner as time expired after multiple offensive rebounds.

Looney's tip-in was his 10th offensive rebound of the night and overall, he had 20 total rebounds with 14 points, four assists and one block. For context, the Hawks as a whole had 10 offensive rebounds.

After a disappointing six-game road trip through the Eastern Conference that saw Golden State go 1-5, the Warriors have rattled off five straight wins, with quality victories over the Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and the aforementioned Hawks.

When asked by Fitzgerald what prompted the current win streak, Thompson gave credit to the NBC Sports Bay Area commentator.

"I think it was your inspirational talk, Bob," Thompson said. "You're the one who told me everything's going to be alright like Bob Marle,y so I appreciate you for seeing this happen. You got some telepathic skills buddy.

Thompson added that his conversation with Fitzgerald was "great" and that it is "fun" to get wins in front of the Chase Center crowd.

What's more, after hearing Fitzgerald say that those talking about Thompson's decline were quieted with this outburst, the 32-year-old had a brief message.

"More to come, Bob," Thompson said. "I'm dead you all. I appreciate you all. See you later."

As the Warriors continue to ride high after an exhilarating win over the Hawks, it has to be comforting for Warriors fans to see Thompson play like his younger self these last five games.

If Thompson is able to keep up this level of play once the Warriors are fully healthy, the NBA had better watch out.

