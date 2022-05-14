Klay Thompson's amazing, authentic message to Mike Brown after Warriors' win

Klay's amazing, authentic message to Brown after Dubs' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One thing the basketball world loves about Klay Thompson is he’s always authentically Klay.

That was the case again Friday night after the Warriors sent the Memphis Grizzlies packing with a 110-96 victory in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Mike Brown, filling in as Golden State’s head coach for the third time in the series as Steve Kerr recovers from COVID-19, embraced Thompson after the victory -- one that added to the Splash Brother's Game 6 legacy.

“When I went to give [Thompson] a hug … I wanted to say, ‘I love you’ and, ‘Great job,’” Brown told reporters after the game. “I started saying that.”

“And it was crazy. The only thing he said was, ’Mike Brown, I’m going to miss you next year when you’re in Sacramento. I’m going to miss you yelling at me, telling me to get back on transition defense.’

“I said, ‘OK, Klay.’”

Classic Klay response to Mike Brown ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/yX26cj3vdX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 14, 2022

Brown was officially announced as the new head coach of the Kings on Monday. That same night, Brown filled in for Kerr in Game 4. He'll see the Warriors four times next season on the other side of the court while leading the Kings.

Thompson, meanwhile, went off for 30 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field in Game 6 and knocked down eight 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds and three blocks in the winning effort.

"That's Klay," Brown said. "He expects to go out there and play great."

He did, indeed. Add Game 6 to the long list of Klay Thompson performances to remember.