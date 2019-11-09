You've heard of #ChinaKlay, but the world might have been introduced to another one of Klay Thompson's alter egos, thanks to his girlfriend, Laura Harrier.

With the Warriors on the road, Thompson and Harrier took in a Japanese spa, and Harrier introduced the world to #KimonoKlay.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It does look relaxing.

[RELATED: NBA teams loving exacting revenge on Steph, Draymond]

As Thompson continues to rehab from his torn ACL, the Warriors are sinking to the bottom of the NBA, sitting at 2-7 after their overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Following Steph Curry's broken hand, the Dubs have transitioned into a season focused on developing young players and seeing which will fit with Thompson, Curry, Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell when the group is whole next season.

Until then, you might be seeing a lot more of #KimonoKlay.

Klay Thompson wears kimono at Japanese spa with girlfriend Laura Harrier originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area