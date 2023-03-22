Klay Thompson wears a Gavin Escobar jersey to honor the former Dallas Cowboys tight end
Before his game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson was seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys Gavin Escobar jersey.
Escobar, who played from 2013-2016 for the Cowboys, was from Rancho Santa Margarita as was Klay Thompson, and was friends with the Warriors sharpshooter.
Escobar died in 2022 and Thompson wore his jersey in homage to his friend.
Gavin played four seasons as Tight End for the Cowboys during his NFL career. A native of Klay's hometown of Rancho Santa Margarita, he tragically passed away last fall. pic.twitter.com/zWtvcOlsyE
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 22, 2023