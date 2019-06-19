Klay Thompson used favorite Warriors moment to roast Andre Iguodala originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The legend of Klay Thompson continues to grow.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During his career with the Warriors, Thompson has had many moments -- from on-court heroics to off-court humor -- that have made him a hero in the Bay Area.

Everyone loves "China Klay." His New York City scaffolding interview always will be the stuff of legend. There was his incredible answer to a question about Kevin Durant becoming a member of the Splash Brothers after KD tore his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

No matter the moment, Klay never seems to disappoint.

In Andre Iguodala's upcoming book "The Sixth Man," Iguodala shared a previously untold Klay story that is sure to become a fan favorite. The Warriors, as Iguodala tells it, were going around discussing moments in a game where they felt highest. When it was Klay's turn to share, he delivered a masterpiece.

Via Time Magazine:

"When Klay's turn came, we all assumed he was going to say that his highest moment was the day he scored 37 points in a quarter against Sacramento," Iguodala writes. "I mean, that was an NBA record! But he didn't. Instead he said, ‘My best moment was one night I caught a pass and I was like fifty feet from the basket and I was about to shoot it. And all of a sudden, I hear Andre being like, ‘What the f--k, Klay? You're fifty feet out.' And I thought about it for a second and shot it anyway. It went in, and I was like, ‘Yeah, Andre, f--k you.' We all had a good laugh about that. I was like, ‘Wow, really dog? That was your best moment?'"

Never change, Klay.

[RELATED: Report: Warriors could still make most sense for Boogie]

Story continues

As for his on-court heroics, Thompson's exploits are well-documented. From his season-saving Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference finals to making two free throws on a torn ACL in the 2018 NBA Finals, Klay has done it all for the Dubs.

After his injury in last Thursday's Game 6, Thompson told head coach Steve Kerr he just needed a two-minute rest and he'd be back in the game, which shows how dedicated he was to his teammates and their quest for a three-peat.

Thompson will be a free agent this offseason, but all signs point to him signing a max contract to stay with the Warriors. He'll likely be out until at least February/March while rehabbing his left knee, but there's no reason to think he won't be the same Klay when he steps back onto the court.