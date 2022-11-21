Klay Thompson turns red hot, scores 20 points in thermonuclear first quarter

Klay goes thermonuclear, drops 20 on Rockets in first quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson appeared to find his shot in the Warriors' win on Friday night, and he carried that over into their game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center.

Thompson was feeling it in the first quarter, draining his first six shots, including four 3-pointers, and finishing with 20 points.

Per the Warriors, it was Thompson's 11th career 20-plus point quarter. He finished the period 7-of-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Thompson has the 12th most 20-point quarters in NBA history. Steph Curry leads all players with 38 20-point quarters.

Klay Thompson has his 11th career 20-point quarter with 20 points on 7-of-9 from the field (4-of-5 3FG). Thompson owns the NBA record for most points in a quarter with 37 (set on 1/23/15 vs. SAC). — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 21, 2022

Off to one of the worst starts of his NBA career, Thompson has vowed that his shot will return and once it does, the rest of the league needs to watch out.

A week ago, the five-time NBA All-Star finished with just 17 points in the Warriors' loss to the Kings and after the game, he posted a simple message on Instagram.

"I PROMISE you it's coming," Thompson wrote. "And when it does, the flood gates will open."

Against the New York Knicks on Friday, Thompson went 8-of-16 from the field and finished with 20 points in the win.

It took Thompson one quarter to match that point total on Sunday. If he truly is back, the Warriors might be able to rattle off the winning streak they need to get back on track.