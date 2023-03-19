Klay Thompson trolls Dillon Brooks, offers sly reminder of Warriors' titles

Klay trolls Brooks by counting Warriors' four championships originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In case anyone has forgotten, the Warriors' core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green has won four NBA championships together.

With 17 seconds remaining in Golden State's 133-119 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night at FedExForum, it was Thompson who reminded Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks of his success as the two players exchanged words during Anthony Lamb's free-throw attempt.

Thompson repeatedly counted to four on his fingers, subtly flexing the four championships while Brooks yelled at him from the court.

For the second straight matchup, Brooks and the Grizzlies got the better of Thompson and the Warriors. Not only that, but Brooks played well while Thompson struggled, further inciting tension between the two.

Thompson scored 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field and 2 of 9 from 3-point land while posting an ugly minus-30 in plus/minus. Brooks, on the other hand, scored 18 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists on 7-of-10 shooting and a perfect 4 of 4 from 3-point range.

The fourth and final regular-season matchup between the two teams took place nine days after the previous meeting in which Brooks and Green were at the center of the drama.

If the two teams were to meet again in the playoffs, we certainly can expect the drama to intensify.

