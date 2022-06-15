Klay Thompson tosses sly shade at Celtics' NBA Finals officiating complaints

Klay tosses sly shade at Celtics' arguments with Finals refs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After the Boston Celtics once again took issue with the officiating during Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Chase Center on Monday night, Klay Thompson delivered a not-so-indirect assessment of their complaints just two days later.

Boston players admitted following their 104-94 loss to the Warriors that frequent on-court arguments with the referees did nothing to help them during the pivotal matchup. Speaking to reporters after practice on Wednesday, Thompson seemed to agree in a slyly shady way.

“I don’t think we focus on it too much, to be honest,” Thompson said when asked if Golden State fed off of the Celtics’ lost composure. “We have a next-play mentality. We’re just worried about getting a great shot up in those moments, not what the other team is talking about.”

The Celtics were visibly frustrated in Game 5 as the referees were quick to call them for numerous fouls, all while the lead slipped further and further away. Boston coach Ime Udoka said they argued with officials “too much” during the game.

But Monday wasn’t the first time the Celtics have vocalized their displeasure over officiating in the Finals. After Golden State took Game 2 from Boston in front of a roaring Chase Center crowd, Jaylen Brown said the Celtics were victim to “some home cooking” by referees.

Thompson believes there isn’t enough time to spare in basketball, let alone during the Finals, to focus on the officials.

“Basketball is a very continuous game,” he said. “If you’re out there talking to the officials the whole night, you might get in your own way.”

The Celtics might want to take Thompson's comment as a warning as they head into Game 6.

Because after taking a three-games-to-two lead in the best-of-seven series, Thompson and the Warriors are hoping to get in the Celtics’ way of the Larry O’Brien Trophy by closing out the Finals at TD Garden on Thursday.