Klay Thompson on tombstone cookies at LeBron James’ halloween party: ‘Look at what pettiness gets you. Gets you 1-8 in the Finals. Idiots’

The Cavaliers beat the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, and LeBron James‘ next Halloween party included tombstone-designed cookies with Klay Thompson‘s and Stephen Curry‘s names on them:

Asked Klay Thompson about those Cavs cookies here in Portland, and he had a very Klay answer: "Yeah, I don't get it, cuz I'm not dead." pic.twitter.com/O8M71zcqi6 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) November 1, 2016

Golden State beat Cleveland 4-1 in the 2017 Finals then 4-0 in the 2018 Finals.

Asked recently about those cookies, Thompson didn’t hold back.

Thompson, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

“Oh, yeah. Ha!” Klay said. “That was funny. Look how that turned out. Psssh. Bums. That was crazy. I forgot about that. Well, look at what pettiness gets you. Gets you 1-8 in the Finals. Idiots.”

The Warriors’ Finals record since that Halloween party had more to do with signing Kevin Durant, but Thompson can gloat about revenge. He has earned it.